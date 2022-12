Group Stage Match Assignments are 🆙⚽️



The @FIFAWorldCup kicks off this Sunday! Check out which of your favorite @FOXSports broadcasters will be on the call for the 48 group stage matches airing live on FOX and FS1.



📝: https://t.co/McIMA4UwqS pic.twitter.com/HEh6EuLRbM