Gracias a prueba de ADN identifican al asesino de una niña de 12 años en 1993

Authorities arrest Jeffrey Norman Crum for the murder & kidnapping of 12-year-old Jennifer Odom.

Hernando County & Pasco County Florida.

Case was unsolved for 30 years.

DNA nailed him.

I'm LIVE @ press conference.

WATCH 👇 https://t.co/sqa2QC6DXv pic.twitter.com/dZ9vKyQ49O