Bebé resulta herida de bala perdida durante una persecución

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Know this guy? On 1/19/22 at approx 6:45 PM, in front of East 198 St & Valentine Ave in the Bronx, the suspect chased an unknown male, then fired shots, striking an 11-month-old female in the face. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/7puNd5YeYJ