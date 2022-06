Alertan sobre mecedoras de fisher-price en EU; reportan al menos 13 bebes muertos

#Alert: CPSC and @FisherPrice are alerting consumers to at least 13 reported deaths of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers. Rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in Rockers. pic.twitter.com/xE1xeDYfli