Abuelita de 104 sorprende al mundo al lanzarse en paracaídas

DOROTHY HOFFNER IS TRULY #ChicagoHistory ☑️



104 year old Dorothy Hoffner set the world record Sunday for the oldest woman to ever skydive.



Dorothy, who was born and raised in Chicago, was not a skydiving rookie.

She made her 1st skydive at Skydive Chicago when she was 100. WOW. pic.twitter.com/Cpi7GfWBLV