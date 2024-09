Egresada del Conalep es la mejor estudiante del mundo

This is the moment! @Chegg CEO Nathan Schultz surprises Ángela Elena Olazarán Laureano in New York to inform her that she is the winner of the $100,000 https://t.co/ye4pu1XnL2 #GlobalStudentPrize 2024! 🏆



🌎 Ángela, a 17-year-old Computer Science student from Veracruz,… pic.twitter.com/58EdbifcUq