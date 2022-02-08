Guillermo del Toro y Derbez, nominados al Oscar por estas películas

Morelia, Michoacán (MiMorelia.com).- México tendrá presencia en la próxima entrega de los Premios Oscar, que se realizarán el 27 de marzo en el mítico Dolby Theatre de Hollywood.
Fue esta mañana de martes que la Academia presentó a los nominados de la ceremonia número 94, que se espera se realice de manera presencial luego de la pandemia de Covid-19.
Fue el actor Leslie Jordan y la actriz Tracee Ellis Ross quienes presentaron a los nominados de los Oscar, en los que destacaron los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro y Eugenio Derbez.
"The Power of the Dog" es la película con más nominaciones del año, con 12 en total, en las que se incluye Mejor Dirección y Mejor Guion Adaptado para Jane Campion y cuatro actores nominados entre su elenco.
"Dune" le sigue con 10 nominaciones, y luego "Belfast" y "West Side Story" con siete cada una.
Mejor película: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.
Eugenio Derbez es uno de los protagonistas en la cinta "CODA", y Guillermo del Toro es uno de los productores de "Nightmare Alley".
Dirección: Kenneth Branagh, por “Belfast”; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”; Paul Thomas Anderson, por “Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, por “West Side Story”.
Actor: Javier Bardem, por su participación en “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield por “Tick, Tick… Boom!”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington por “The Tragedy of McBeth”.
Actriz: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Madres paralelas”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”.
Actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”; Kodi Smit-McFee, “The Power of the Dog”.
Actriz de reparto: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Judi Dench, “Belfast”; Kristen Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”.
Cinematografía: “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.
Guion adaptado: “CODA”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “The Lost Daughter”, “The Power of the Dog”.
Guion original: “Belfast”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “The Worst Person in the World”.
Música original: “Don’t Look Up”, Nicholas Britell; “Dune”, Hans Zimmer; “Encanto”, Germaine Franco; “Madres paralelas”, Alberto Iglesias; “The Power of the Dog”, Johnny Greenwood
Canción original: “Be Alive” de “King Richard”, Dixson y Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; “Dos oruguitas” de “Encanto”, Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Down to Joy” de “Belfast”, Van Morrison; “No Time to Die” de “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell; “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days”, Diane Warren.
Diseño de vestuario: “Cruella”, “Cyrano”, “Dune”, «Nighmare Alley», Luis Sequeira; “West Side Story”.
Efectos visuales: “Dune”, “Free Guy”, “No Time to Die”, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Spider Man: No Way Home”.
Cortometraje: “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”, “The Dress”, “The Long Goodbye”, “On My Mind”, “Please Hold”.
Cortometraje animado: “Affairs of the Art”, “Bestia”, “Boxballet”, «Robin Robin», “The Windshield Wiper”.
Cortometraje documental: “Audible”, “Lead Me Home”, “The Queen of Basketball», “Three Songs for Benazir”, “When We Were Bullies”.
Largometraje documental: “Ascension”, “Attica”, “Flee”, “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, “Writing with Fire”.
Largometraje internacional: “Drive My Car” (Japón), “Flee” (Dinamarca), “The Hand of God” (Italia), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bután), “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega).
Edición: “Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “The Power of the Dog”, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”.
Cinta animada: “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.
Diseño de producción: “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog”, “The Tragedy of McBeth”, “West Side Story”.
Maquillaje y peinado: “Coming 2 America”, “Cruella”, Dune», “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “House of Gucci”.
Sonido: “Belfast”, “Dune”, “No Time to Die”, “The Power of the Dog”, “West Side Story”.
rmr