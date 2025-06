Maratonista mexicana Citlali Moscote suspendida hasta 2028 por dopaje

The AIU has banned Citlali Cristian Moscote (Mexico) for 3 years from 24 March 2025 for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Octodrine), 2nd ADRV. DQ results from 12 January 2025



Details here: https://t.co/5whNJv5YvG pic.twitter.com/iAhg9AXxt0