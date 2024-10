FIFA anuncia la venta de boletos para el juego inaugural del Mundial 2026 en el Estadio Azteca

🎟️ Secure your "Right to Buy" tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with FIFA Collect!



Complete the Europe First Timers challenge and earn your chance to get tickets for the #FIFAWorldCup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. 🏆🌍👇🏻https://t.co/QqJHnVxaPL pic.twitter.com/0HZZuRMxl8