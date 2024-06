"Chucky" Lozano llega al San Diego FC y lo presentan como ¡Súper Saiyajin! [VIDEO]

𝘽𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙙𝙤 𝙖 𝙎𝙖𝙣 𝘿𝙞𝙚𝙜𝙤, 𝘾𝙝𝙪𝙘𝙠𝙮.



San Diego FC has signed Hirving “Chucky” Lozano to a four-year contract.



The 28-year-old Mexican International star will make his debut for the Club in February 2025.



