¡No te pierdas la última Superluna del año! Se verá esta noche

This is your last chance to see a Supermoon this year! 🌕



The next full Moon will occur on Nov. 15, starting at 4:29 p.m. EST. A “supermoon” appears bigger and brighter than usual due to its close proximity to Earth.



