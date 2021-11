La NASA se lista para desviar asteroide en misión de defensa planetaria

Our #DARTMission, the world’s 1st #PlanetaryDefense test mission, will crash into an asteroid far away from Earth to slightly change its motion.



🚀 The spacecraft is fueled, final tests are underway, & liftoff is set for Nov. 24 UTC. Get up to speed: https://t.co/ggxChzeCTO pic.twitter.com/ikkXAxeXUV